Teenage boy killed after shooting at Richmond apartments, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenage boy has died after an accidental shooting at an apartment complex on Richmond's Southside on Saturday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot, according to online emergency communications logs. That address is the Belt Atlantic apartments, where a man was killed in a double shooting last week.

Sources told Burkett that the teenage victim accidentally discharged a gun.

The management team at the Belt Atlantic Apartments said it is cooperating fully with Richmond Police and expressed condolences to the victim's family.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of life that occurred at the Belt Atlantic Apartments this morning," officials with the apartment complex wrote in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to this young person's family, friends, and loved ones."

Investigators with the department's Major Crimes Unit were on the scene and in the early stages of a death investigation, Burkett said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

SCENE VIDEO: Boy killed in accidental shooting at Richmond apartments

SCENE VIDEO: Boy killed in accidental shooting at Richmond apartments

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