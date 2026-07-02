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Benny’s Pizza now serving slices in Scott’s Addition

Benny’s Pizza
Benny’s via Richmond BizSense
Benny’s Pizza opened at 2943 W. Marshall St. in Scott’s Addition.
Benny’s Pizza
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RICHMOND, Va. -- A pizzeria known for its jumbo slices has fired up its ovens in Scott’s Addition. Benny’s Pizza opened last month at 2943 W. Marshall St. It’s the second local spot for Benny’s, adding to its location in the Fan that opened in 2019 and remains in business as usual. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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