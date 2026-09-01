Bellevue Elementary parents adjust to temporary school during mold concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — Bellevue Elementary students spent Tuesday learning at a temporary location as Richmond Public Schools began full-scale remediation work at the 112-year-old Church Hill school following reports of potential mold.

Superintendent Jason Kamras announced Monday that Bellevue would be closed for a week as a precaution while crews investigated possible moisture issues in the school’s attic and several closets.

Students instead attended what RPS is calling “Educare” at Lucks Field Community Center, about a five-minute drive from Bellevue.

Parents said the transition went smoothly Tuesday morning as teachers and staff set up classrooms and welcomed students.

“The teachers are here. Everybody's showing up. They seem to be really supportive of the students, and this is also stinks for them,” Bellevue parent Danny Klau said.

Apollonia Thornton, a Bellevue parent and RPS teacher, dropped off her twins.

“Definitely a transition for my twins to come here from Bellevue. But the principal communicated with us, so it was a good transition change, and they're working with us,” Thornton said.

RPS said the daily schedule at Lucks Field will include academic and enrichment activities led by Bellevue educators. A school nurse will also be on site, and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Attendance at Educare is not mandatory and will not count against students who do not attend.

Thorton said students who could not attend the temporary school received packets.

Meanwhile, external contractors began full-scale remediation at Bellevue on Tuesday.

Kamras said earlier remediation was completed over the weekend in classrooms 306, 307, 308 and 309. Air quality testing conducted Monday morning showed mold levels in those classrooms were not elevated above outdoor air quality levels.

RPS said that means those rooms are safe for reoccupancy, although the district is still waiting on the official written results.

Additional air quality testing will take place after the comprehensive remediation work is finished.

Facilities crews are also continuing work to improve insulation in the school's attic and at access points from classroom closets.

Edward Ghee, a Bellevue parent, said he was notified of potential issues last week.

“We received a message saying that part of the school had been sealed off because of mold,” he said. “That area was sealed off. I think they were just trying to do the best they could with the information they had at the time.”

The Bellevue closure comes as RPS continues addressing mold concerns at other schools.

Barack Obama Elementary has been closed since the first day of school after mold was found in some rooms. Teachers began setting up classrooms there Monday, and students are expected to return Thursday.

For some Bellevue parents, the developments have raised broader concerns about the condition of Richmond's aging school buildings.

“A lot of Richmond schools do have older school systems, but they are working to fix the problem, but we do need a lot of money from City Hall,” Thornton said.

Klau said the discovery of mold at Obama Elementary prompted parents and staff to pay closer attention to other schools.

“It was kind of like a ripple effect, right? We found out about what was going on at Barack Obama, and then everybody's ears perked up, and of course they're going to find it if they're actually looking for it,” Klau said.

Thornton also praised Bellevue's custodial staff for their work maintaining the building.

“I can say our janitors do a wonderful job with keeping our schools clean and safe, so they do a wonderful job with that. So they do their part,” she said.

RPS said it is hopeful remediation at Bellevue will be completed in time for students to return to their regular classrooms by next Tuesday, September 8.

“We just hope that our kids are safe and are in environment in an environment where they can learn,” Ghee said.

The district plans to provide another update Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.