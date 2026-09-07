Bellevue Elementary to remain closed Tuesday as school officials wait for latest air quality results

RICHMOND, Va. — Bellevue Elementary students in Richmond will remain out of the classroom for at least another day as school officials wait for the latest air quality tests.

In a release Monday, school officials said they will not receive the latest test results until later Monday evening and "must continue to err on the side of student and staff safety."

As a result, educare will continue at Lucks Field on Tuesday.

The school was first closed a week ago as leaders worked to begin a comprehensive cleaning of the building amid air quality concerns. However, officials are optimistic students will be able to return Wednesday.

Bellevue Elementary School in Richmond closes amid air quality concerns

Current air quality testing has found that one of three of the rooms cleaned Saturday has been cleared.

The other two classrooms "returned results indicating slightly elevated spore levels compared with the outside-air sample" and are currently receiving additional cleaning. Those are set to be retested on Tuesday.

Samples from the four classrooms remediated Sunday were collected on Monday and test results are expected this evening.

Read the full release here.

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