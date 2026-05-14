New nature play area opens on Belle Isle, first step in broader park revitalization

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's Belle Isle has a new nature exploration area designed to connect visitors of all ages with the outdoors.

The play space was built using driftwood, boulders, milled logs and wood fiber, and was made possible through support from the Friends of the James River Park and True Timber Arborists.

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Penelope Gorman, executive director of the Friends of the James River Park, said the goal was to create a space where the park's youngest visitors could engage with nature.

"It's special because it brings joy, and I think we can see that today. We see joy on the faces of the children playing. We also see joy on adults, parents of children playing, but also adults playing, and that is joy in itself to me," Gorman said.

Mayor Danny Avula said the James River and the park space surrounding it are central to Richmond's identity.

"The river has been such the lifeblood of our city. And so when we develop the park space around it, when we make it accessible, when we bring out the natural beauty when we create spaces where people want to spend more time and want to be together in community, it only strengthens who Richmond is," Avula said.

The new play area is just the first phase of a broader plan to revitalize Belle Isle. The park system aims to re-imagine the quarry, the old hydro-electric plant, the nail shed and more.

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