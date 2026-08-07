Richmond departments square off in 'Battle of 804' charity basketball game

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police and city administration officials faced off on the court Thursday night at River City Middle School for the "Battle of 804" charity basketball game, bringing together Team RPD and Team OCAO.

Chief Rick Edwards and Chief Administrative Officer Odie Donald II squared off in the game, which is part of a weeklong 804 Day celebration.

Former VCU standout Kendrick Warren was among those who played in the event.

"It's time for the city to get back together and unite and you know do some good things for the city, and this is one event that started it off," Warren said.

To close out 804 Week, city employees are encouraged to participate in "First Fridays" while celebrating Black Business Month by supporting restaurants and businesses in the downtown corridor.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.