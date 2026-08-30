RICHMOND, Va. — A basketball championship became a platform for community healing Saturday, as the League for Safer Streets brought together residents from Richmond and Hampton Roads for its ninth annual championship game at Liberation Church off Midlothian Turnpike.

The event, billed as the "Battle of 64," drew national and local celebrities, including Allen Iverson, along with community activists, athletes, and residents united around a message that went far beyond the final score.

"We're bringing the streets together 757 and the 804. We are talking about the battle of 64," said Cheyja "Chey Butta" Andrews.

Andrews said the event was about more than basketball.

"We are bringing our community together; we're talking about a basketball championship and we're bringing people together. It's going down today with Allen Iverson," Andrews said.

WTVR Allen Iverson at League for Safer Streets Battle of 64 championship

For nine years, the League for Safer Streets has used its championship game to deliver a message of survival, resilience, and community. Community activist Prince said the event is rooted in something real.

"This is what we're doing for real. This ain't no gimmick. This ain't no show. We're not putting on for someone to come into the building. I don't care what your position is, but the real celebrities to me are everybody sitting in one of these seats," Prince said.

WATCH: League for Safer Streets holds ninth annual championship: 'This ain't no gimmick' Battle of 64: League for Safer Streets unites Richmond and 757 communities

Prince, who spoke openly about his own difficult upbringing, said the work is personal.

"This is about saving lives, about crying mothers, fathers being separated from their children, and I'm just thankful and blessed because I know this works," Prince said.

He said building safer streets requires more than good intentions.

"In order to make the street safer than what you're gonna have to do if you're gonna have to have some communication; you're gonna have to have tolerance and patience," Prince said.

Prince said the goal is to grow the movement one person at a time.

"We are recruiting community because someone comes here and had a good experience. They'll go back and tell their friends and then next thing you know they'll come over here. Just come. Just come," Prince said.

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King Bacot, the number one ranked player in the high school basketball class of 2029, also attended and said he hopes his presence inspires younger kids to make better choices.

"I feel like I'm a big influence to the kids, so if they see me, they might wanna come here and get away from the bad stuff going on in Richmond," Bacot said.

For attendee Keyon Henderson, the message hit close to home. Henderson said he lost a friend to gang violence and sees himself in the event's mission.

"Most people feel like they're alone in certain situations. Today somebody could be going through something, someone could be going through neglect, all that. I've been through all that, and I pushed through it at the end of the day and now I'm here today to stand on my own two feet," Henderson said.

WTVR Cheyja "Chey Butta" Andrews

Henderson said he hopes the event's message continues to spread.

"I just want everyone to stay safe. Stay safe and stay out of the streets," Henderson said.

Attendee Josiah Hill said the event serves a simple but powerful purpose.

"If you're in here, you're not out doing something dangerous, so it definitely is a great way to bring the community together and keep people safe," Hill said.



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