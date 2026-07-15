Richmond remembers teen lemonade entrepreneur Aubrie 'Breezy' Green

RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old Richmond entrepreneur known for building a successful lemonade business from the ground up has died after a shooting in the city’s East End, according to his family.

Richmond police said officers responded around 4:58 p.m. July 5 to the 700 block of East 16th Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries related to a gunshot wound.

Family members later identified the victim as Aubrie “Breezy” Green, founder of Breezzy’s Lemonade.

Provided to WTVR Aubrie “Breezy” Green

His mother, Ceydria McCray, confirmed that Green later died from his injuries.

“Aubrie was deeply loved and brought so much light, laughter, and joy to everyone who knew him,” Green's mother told WTVR.. “To know Aubrie is to know Breezzy’s Lemonade. We hope he will be remembered for the incredible person he was, not just for the tragedy that took him from us.”

McCray also thanked investigators working on the case.

“We appreciate the time, effort, and dedication they have put into gathering information and investigating what happened,” she said. “We ask that anyone who has information, no matter how small it may seem, please come forward and cooperate with investigators.”

Enza Marcy Aubrie "Breezzy" Greene and his family pose for a portrait, championing their business, Breezzy's Lemonade. The 13-year-old CEO created his lemonade business after drawing inspiration from his younger brother's cooking endeavors. Breezzy's Lemonade celebrates three years of success this June of 2022. Pictured from left to right: Aubrie Greene, Jaheim Reavis, mother Ceydria McCray, Noel Reavis.

Green launched Breezzy’s Lemonade at age 11 with three flavors sold inside Market on 25th in Richmond’s East End.

By 2022, the business had expanded to 10 flavors carried in multiple stores across the Richmond area.

In a June 2022 interview with WTVR CBS 6 News, McCray said demand for the lemonade business continued to grow despite challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We actually beat the odds,” she said at the time. “The pandemic did not take us down at all.”

Breezzy's Lemonade celebrating three years of business

Green, who lived with autism, expanded the business beyond lemonade into merchandise and herbal tea products. His company featured a mascot and a mobile trailer used to sell products at events.

The Pig & Brew restaurant in Richmond, which partnered with Breezzy’s Lemonade, shared a tribute to Green on social media following news of his death.

“At just 17 years old, he built something that inspired so many,” the restaurant wrote. “His vision, work ethic, and entrepreneurial spirit made a lasting impact on our community, and his legacy will continue to live on through the lives he touched.”

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective D. Davenport at 804-646-4494 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Email your thoughts and condolences to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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