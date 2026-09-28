Man arrested after shots fired near VCU residential facility

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is in custody after firing a weapon multiple times near a Virginia Commonwealth University residential facility at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Belvidere Street, according to VCU Police.

VCU Police officers responded immediately after receiving reports of the incident early Monday, and took the subject into custody outside the residential facility. No injuries are reported.

The individual is not affiliated with VCU, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing and more charges are pending.

Because the subject was taken into custody within minutes of the initial report, no VCU Alert text message was issued.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 804-828-1196 or use the VCU LiveSafe app. Community members can report emergencies to VCU Police by calling 804-828-1234 or 9-1-1.

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