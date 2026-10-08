Armstrong High School exits CSI status after showing improvement, 1 of 6 schools in Richmond to do so

RICHMOND, Va. — Armstrong High School students, staff and city and state leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate a major milestone — the school's exit from Comprehensive Support and Improvement status, making it one of just six schools in Richmond to do so.

CSI is a special designation for schools that need the most help. Virginia's School Performance and Support Framework, now in its second year, assessed schools on mastery, growth, readiness and graduation rates.

"This milestone reflects the hard work, the perseverance and the commitment to our students and our teachers, staff, administration and the entire school community," a speaker at the event said School Board Representative Cheryl Burke.

The scale of that achievement was underscored at the event.

"Across the Commonwealth, we have 131 school divisions, we have 1.2 million students in Virginia, but only six schools that have made the type of progress you've made," said Jenna Conway, Virginia's Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Principal Director of High Schools, Willie Bell adding that the change goes deeper than a label.

"What I see when I look at Armstrong is more than just a change in the designation, I see the empower and the change in this culture and climate that started in 2017," he said.

The latest state report also showed Richmond has nine schools in the highest distinguished category, including Franklin Military Academy, Community High and Mary Munford Elementary. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said he is confident the district is moving in the right direction.

He cited a sharp focus on reading as a key driver of progress.

"One of the biggest changes at elementary and middle is a really intense focus on literacy, helping our kids become proficient and joyful readers," Kamras said.

He said a belief in what students are capable of has made everything else possible.

"Really what it comes down to most of all is a belief that all children truly can achieve at high levels regardless of what's going on at home in the community and it's that belief which enables everything else to happen," Kamras said.

Armstrong seniors Daymya Lightner and Brandon Rone said the dedication of their teachers and staff made a real difference.

"it pushed me, pushed me a lot. They pushed me too. They wanted me to be great. They know the type of person that I can be," Rone said.

"The teachers, the staff, they're always here to help, um, with different things and if you need help," Lightner said.

Kamras acknowledged that 13 RPS schools remain with CSI status and said the district has been working to address staffing and engagement in those buildings.

"make sure that they're fully staffed this year we opened up with a 1% vacancy rate down from 6% in years past so that makes a big difference. We're investing also in all kinds of activities as well to keep kids engaged," Kamras said.

If a 1% sales tax for school construction and repairs passes later this year, leaders say they will take a close look at how schools most in need can be supported. Kamras said those with the greatest need will come first.

"We wanna prioritize schools that are number one in the worst shape but No. 2 serving the students with the greatest need and so we're looking at that as we have conversations," Kamras said.

The Virginia Department of Education has an application process underway for $26 million in competitive grants and will prioritize schools that need the support the most.



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