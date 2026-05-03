Police ID man killed in double shooting near Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have released the name of the man killed in a double shooting near a convenience store on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning.

Richmond Police were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street just before 2:15 a.m., according to online emergency communications logs. That is not far from the Jack Market & Deli convenience store. The shooting happened near E 34th Street and Hull Street, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Alphonso Satchell, of Richmond, on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. Satchell was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Sources told Burkett that a second victim in the shooting drove himself to an area hospital.

Police later confirmed that a second man with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at the hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"Detectives have determined the two incidents are related, and the investigation remains ongoing," officials said Sunday. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Man killed in double shooting near Richmond convenience store, Crime Insider sources say

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape and dozens of evidence markers on the sidewalk and in the street.

In fact, forensic teams collected so much evidence at the scene that Crime Insider sources said investigators ran short of evidence placards.

The killing marks the third homicide — and the fifth shooting — in three days on the Southside for Richmond's Major Crimes detectives.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips may also be submitted through the P3 app. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.