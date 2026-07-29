Richmond preservation project uncovers forgotten Black founding figure featured in PBS documentary

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond preservation project is helping bring a forgotten chapter of American history back into the spotlight as the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary.

The story of Abraham Skipwith, one of Jackson Ward’s earliest Black homeowners, is featured in "Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War," a one-hour PBS documentary exploring the lives and contributions of Black Americans who fought for freedom and democracy during the Revolutionary era.

The documentary, directed by Stacy L. Holman and produced by VPM, highlights four Black historical figures: James Lafayette, Harry Washington, Elizabeth Freeman, and Richmond’s own Abraham Peyton Skipwith.

For VPM Chief Content Officer and executive producer of the film Steve Humble, telling these stories was an opportunity to explore America’s founding from a broader perspective.

“We knew we wanted to do something around the 250th anniversary of America,” Humble said. “We started looking around two years ago for - how are we going to do that? How are we going to tell that story from a Virginia perspective?”

The search led the team to Jackson Ward and The JXN Project, a historical preservation effort founded by Dr. Sesha Joi Moon and Enjoli Moon focused on preserving the history of the nation’s first historically registered Black urban neighborhood.

Through their research, the Moon sisters uncovered the story of Abraham Peyton Skipwith – a man whose contributions had largely faded from public memory.

“They weren’t looking for him, but they found his will and that he owned a home,” Humble said. “He was one of the first homeowners in Jackson Ward.”

Considered “The Founding Father of Jackson Ward,” Skipwith’s story reflects the pursuit of freedom and opportunity that shaped the lives of many Black Americans during the nation’s founding.

After gaining his freedom through manumission, Skipwith purchased a home and taught himself to read and write.

“It was clear that he knew what those ideals meant, and he believed in those just like everyone else,” Humble said.

Dr. Sesha Joi Moon said discovering Skipwith’s story showed the importance of preserving local history and recognizing the contributions of Black Americans who have often been left out of traditional narratives.

“When stories are told, we as Black Americans are often either on the periphery or not included all together,” Moon said in a statement. “But ‘Declarations’ is rare in its centering of the Black American experience in the pursuit of a more perfect union.”

Moon said she hopes the work of The JXN Project encourages others to search for the overlooked historical figures in their own communities.

“The next Abraham Peyton Skipwith and Jackson Ward are waiting to be found – even if 250 years later,” Moon said.

Humble said Skipwith’s story represents just one example of the many stories still waiting to be uncovered.

“We touch on four of these Black Americans, but there were hundreds, probably thousands that were doing similar things and all kind of reaching for those same ideals of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Humble said.

"Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War" is available on PBS platforms.

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