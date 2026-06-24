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Richmond shop seeks help identifying burglary suspects

A Win Nguyen Robbery
A Win Nguyen
A Win Nguyen Robbery
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RICHMOND, Va. — A small business in Richmond is asking the public for help identifying the suspects who broke in and stole merchandise early Monday morning.

Around 4:25 a.m. Monday, A Win Nguyen, located in the 900 block of West Broad Street, was burglarized. Suspects took several items including a pair of Nike sneakers, designer goods, and two cases of sports cards.

The front door and other parts of the store were also damaged during the break-in.

Anyone with information about the suspects or who spots the stolen merchandise should contact Richmond Police at (804) 646-5100.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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