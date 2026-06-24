Richmond shop seeks help identifying burglary suspects

RICHMOND, Va. — A small business in Richmond is asking the public for help identifying the suspects who broke in and stole merchandise early Monday morning.

Around 4:25 a.m. Monday, A Win Nguyen, located in the 900 block of West Broad Street, was burglarized. Suspects took several items including a pair of Nike sneakers, designer goods, and two cases of sports cards.

The front door and other parts of the store were also damaged during the break-in.

Anyone with information about the suspects or who spots the stolen merchandise should contact Richmond Police at (804) 646-5100.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.