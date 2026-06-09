Richmond City Council approves change to how 911 calls are routed

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance Monday night that changes how 911 calls are routed, a move leaders say is aimed at improving emergency response times.

Under the new ordinance, the Richmond Ambulance Authority will take on emergency medical calls alongside the Department of Emergency Communications, which has controlled all 911 call routing since 2024.

The change comes after leaders debated whether EMS calls should be handled exclusively by the Department of Emergency Communications or shared with the Richmond Ambulance Authority.

Mayor Danny Avula released a statement in support of the decision.

"I am fully committed to delivering the highest quality emergency services for all of our residents," Avula stated. “I am excited and look forward to working with Council on a future ordinance to codify the implementation plan for a co-located model that will do just that.”

The ordinance could be implemented within 30 days, though council said the timeline is flexible to ensure Department of Emergency Communications dispatchers are comfortable and fully prepared for the change.

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