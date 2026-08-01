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Music group Tame Impala visits 3 Monkeys Bar and Grill in Richmond

Tame Impala visits Three Monkeys
WTVR
Tame Impala visits Three Monkeys
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RICHMOND, Va. — Music group Tame Impala dined at 3 Monkeys Bar and Grill in The Fan on Friday evening.

Tame Impala is best known for hits like "The Less I Know the Better," "Feels Like We Only Go Backwards" and "Let It Happen."

The restaurant shared photos in a social media post after their visit.

"You made our night and hope you guys enjoy Richmond to the fullest," the post reads.

Other patrons who were able to visit with the group shared that they were very nice.

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