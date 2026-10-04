2nd Street Festival draws crowds to Richmond's iconic Jackson Ward: 'Nothing like the brotherhood':

RICHMOND, Va. — Scores of people filled the streets of downtown Richmond this weekend for the annual 2nd Street Festival, and a little rain was not going to stop them.

The free event celebrated the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood, long known as the heart of Richmond's Black community. Jackson Ward earned the nicknames "The Harlem of the South" and "Black Wall Street" for its history as a center of Black commerce, family life and culture.

Saturday's festival along Second Street featured three stages of live music, food, local vendors and a kids zone. Despite steady rain, crowds showed up and stayed.

Pastor Kennedy Kye-Mensah of Warehouse Chapel International was among those who braved the weather to attend.

"The rain is definitely coming down, but we know that people love good music, they love good food, and also they like the fellowship, and there's nothing like the brotherhood and the sisterhood that you see out here," Kye-Mensah said.

He said the turnout showed just how much the festival means to people.

"People don't care about the rain. They don't care about how wet they get. You see umbrellas everywhere," Kye-Mensah said. "They could have chosen to stay home, but they wanted to come out here and experience what it's like to be at the Eat and Play Festival here at the Second Street."

Kye-Mensah said he came out to introduce Warehouse Chapel International to the community.

The festival continues Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. along Second Street in Jackson Ward.