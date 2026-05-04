Jack White, LCD Soundsystem headline 2026 Iron Blossom Festival in Richmond. Here's the lineup.

RICHMOND, Va. — Jack White and LCD Soundsystem will headline the 2026 Iron Blossom music festival in Richmond, festival organizers posted on social media Monday.

Other acts for the Sept. 19 - 20 music festivals include Dijon, Geese, Portugal. The Man, Angine de Poitrine and Phantogram.

Previous Iron Blossom headliners have included Vampire Weekend (2025), Mt. Joy (2024), and Noah Kahan (2023).

The festival will once again take place at Midtown Green near the Science Museum of Virginia.

Tickets go on sale this week. You can find more information here.

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