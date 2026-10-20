2 arrested in Richmond Honda theft ring as police probe possible chop shop link

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a vehicle theft ring that targeted Honda owners across Richmond, according to police.

Investigators say 25 Honda vehicles were stolen throughout the city over the past three weeks. Authorities have recovered five of those vehicles and returned them to their owners.

Richmond police warn Honda owners after 21 vehicles stolen in just over 2 weeks

Police are also investigating a possible connection between the thefts and a suspected chop shop operation in Philadelphia.

As the investigation continues, officers are urging vehicle owners to take extra precautions. Police recommend using steering wheel locks and vehicle tracking devices to help deter theft and improve recovery chances if a car is stolen.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.