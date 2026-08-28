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2 arrested after altercation leads to assault near VCU's campus, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on August 28, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — A man and a woman were both arrested in connection to an altercation that led to an assault near VCU's campus, VCU Police announced Friday.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 20, in the 1200 block of West Cary Street.

Police said a large group of bicyclists were illegally blocking traffic at the intersection of W. Cary Street and N. Morris Street near campus, and trying to redirect vehicles off W. Cary Street. That's when a driver started a verbal argument with them, police said. Reports claim one of the bicyclists even spit on someone in the car. The driver then got out, and a fight began.

Evelyn J. Reilly, 31, of Richmond, is charged with assault by mob, simple assault and destruction of property, which is a felony. Eduardo J. Merida-Villatoro, 33, also of Richmond, is charged with assault by mob and strangulation, which is a felony.

Reilly and Merida-Villatoro were arrested Wednesday after surrendering to police.

Anyone who can help identify the person of interest may contact Det. Green at greenc4@vcu.edu. Investigators are also requesting cell phone video captured of the incident.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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