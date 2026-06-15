100 Men of Color Awards Gala honors Richmond community leaders

RICHMOND, Va. — Community leaders were celebrated at the 100 Men of Color Awards Gala in Richmond on Friday — an event recognizing excellence in fields from business to education, while raising money for mentorship programs.

The black-tie gala took place at the historic Hippodrome Theater, honoring men who've made a lasting impact in their communities.

Among those recognized was Tion Williams, area director for Richmond City Young Life, a faith-based organization working with kids in the city.

"I wasn't looking to be honored, because I'm only living out what I feel like I'm called to do," Williams said.

Williams says he is inspired by youth mentors who shaped his life growing up in North Carolina — and now wants to invest in the next generation.

"I always say that kids in the city are assets and assets appreciate with investment and our kids are worth the investment. So that's why I do what I do," Williams said.

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