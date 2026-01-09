Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond expected to be among most competitive housing markets this year, Zillow analysis shows

The Fan District Richmond
WTVR
The Fan District Richmond
The Fan District Richmond
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's housing market is expected to be among the most competitive in the country in 2026, according to a new analysis from Zillow.

Richmond ranked #9 on Zillow's 2026 hottest markets forecast, which draws on data like past and expected home price growth, job growth per new home permitted, and 2025 data such as how quickly homes sold, how often sellers cut prices, and the share of homes that sold for over listed price.

"Competition among buyers will be stiff and sellers will have the upper hand in this year's hottest markets," reads a statement from Zillow chief economist Mischa Fisher.

Richmond retained the #9 spot from the 2025 list.

2026_Hottest_Markets_Predictions_of_2026_121825-01.jpg

2026 Hottest Markets Rank
Metropolitan Area
2025 Rank
Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), October 2025
ZHVI Year over Year (YoY) Growth, Oct. 2025
Home Value Growth Forecast, YoY in Oct. 2026
Zillow Market Heat Index 2025
Change in Inventor Versus 2018–2019 Averages
1
Hartford, CT
4
$381,760
4.3 %
3.9 %
89.6
-63.0 %
2
Buffalo, NY
1
$277,499
3.7 %
2.5 %
95.8
-39.1 %
3
New York, NY
41
$704,284
2.9 %
1.5 %
76.3
-48.4 %
4
Providence, RI
3
$503,409
2.5 %
3.0 %
70.0
-54.9 %
5
San Jose, CA
48
$1,558,466
-2.1 %
1.2 %
90.6
-26.7 %
6
Philadelphia, PA
5
$378,054
3.0 %
1.7 %
59.8
-39.4 %
7
Boston, MA
16
$717,711
1.2 %
1.5 %
75.2
-30.3 %
8
Los Angeles, CA
34
$941,869
-1.2 %
1.1 %
63.4
-18.5 %
9
Richmond, VA
9
$383,275
1.3 %
2.1 %
69.1
-34.2 %
10
Milwaukee, WI
42
$369,303
3.7 %
2.1 %
65.2
-25.7 %

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone