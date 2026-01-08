Week-long festival in Richmond highlights Yiddish culture

RICHMOND, Va. — An upcoming festival invites Richmonders of all backgrounds to explore Yiddish language and culture.

Richmond Yiddish Week runs Saturday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Jan. 16, with one event each day highlighting the historic vernacular and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage. The festival includes performances by klezmer bands, a poetry workshop and a film screening.

Organizers Samantha Shokin and Danny Kraft say the festival offers something for everyone.

Provided to WTVR Samantha Shokin (left) and Danny Kraft

“Everything is going to be really intentionally welcoming, open to people of all backgrounds, and I think that if you're curious, that's reason enough to come and be a part of it,” Kraft said.

The complete schedule includes:



Saturday, Jan. 10: Kickoff Concert @ Gold Lion Cafe, with local klezmer bands My Son the Doctor and The Vulgar Bulgars

Some events require tickets, and all require registration, which can be done through their website.

The festival comes at a time when interest in Yiddish language in culture is seeing a surge worldwide. Shokin says Yiddish and klezmer festivals are popping up all over the country, building on an existing legacy of Yiddish festivals that have been around for decades.

Kraft attributes part of this renewed interest to a generational gap from when Yiddish was more prominent in Jewish cultural life.

“What I hear all the time, just constantly, is, ‘oh, my grandparents spoke Yiddish, or my great grandparents spoke Yiddish.’ Very, very, very rarely do I hear ‘my parents spoke Yiddish,’” Kraft said. “And so I think now that that gap in people's transmission of Yiddish within their families is really solidified, and it's not something that people take for granted having around them or in the background of their families anymore. People are hungry to reclaim it.”

“I think there's kind of a political aspect too,” Shokin added, “Where young Jews are looking for alternatives to connect with Jewish identity. You know, ways to connect with Jewish identity that speaks to them more, and Yiddish is one alternative or one example of that.”

Both hope the festival allows attendees to connect with Yiddish culture in a way that is meaningful or inspirational to them.

"It's so much more rich of a language and culture than any one event or any festival could possibly begin to encompass," Kraft said. "And within that richness, there is something that can be meaningful for everyone, regardless of their background."

You can learn more about the festival or register for events at richmondyiddishweek.com. The festival is accepting donations as organizers hope to host more Yiddish-themed events in the Richmond area.

