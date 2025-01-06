Richmond under immediate boil water advisory, outages reported across city

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond has issued a boil water advisory immediately and until further notice for all residents.

This advisory comes after a winter weather storm-related loss of power Monday impacted the City’s water reservoir system, causing the system to temporarily malfunction. Capacity restoration services are currently underway, per the Department of Public Utilities (DPU).

Some may experience a total loss of water service, while others may experience varying degrees of loss in water pressure. Residents in Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover counties are not impacted by the boil water advisory.

Once the water system is back online, DPU personnel will begin the process of flushing the system and ensuring that the water is safe to drink.

Below is a checklist for safe water use during this time:



Do not drink tap water during this boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities.

Do not use ice made from water today. Discard the ice and sanitize the ice machine and/or ice trays. This also applies to water and ice dispensed directly from a refrigerator.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Do not wash your dishes using tap water – use boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.

Do not wash your fruits and vegetables with tap water – use boiled or bottled water.

Do not brush your teeth with tap water – use boiled or bottled water.

Do not cook with tap water, unless your food will be boiled vigorously for three minutes.

Temporary water conservation tips:



Eliminate or shorten shower times.

Avoid unnecessary toilet flushes,

Avoid washing clothes for as long as possible.

Postpone washing dishes if possible.

Check all faucets, showerheads and under cabinets for drips.

