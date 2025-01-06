Counties surrounding Richmond not impacted by boil water advisory

RICHMOND, Va. — Counties surrounding the City of Richmond are notifying their residents that they are not impacted by an immediate boil water advisory that went into effect for city neighbors Monday evening.

Richmond's advisory comes after a winter weather storm-related loss of power Monday impacted its water reservoir system, causing the system to temporarily malfunction.

Though Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties all do use supply from Richmond's water system, they removed themselves from the supply and transferred to other supplies on Monday.

Information from Henrico County says parts of central and eastern Henrico are served by Richmond under normal conditions, but they were able to adjust to serve all customers from a different supply.

“Henrico County wants to assure our customers that their water is safe to drink and use,” said Bentley P. Chan, director of the Department of Public Utilities in Henrico. “We have sufficient capacity from our own water system to meet the needs of our residential and business customers for some time. We are working closely with the city and other partners to ensure that our region’s water needs are met and have offered our assistance to bring Richmond’s reservoir system back online as quickly as possible.”

Chesterfield clarified with residents on Facebook and said they are monitoring the situation closely.

"Chesterfield is fortunate to have multiple sources it uses for its water supply, providing redundancy in its system for situations such as this. At this time, Chesterfield’s tank levels remain normal, and it’s expected that the supply will continue to meet customer demand," a Facebook post reads.

Both Chesterfield and Henrico said residents may see a change in pressure due to the supply change.

