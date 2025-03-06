What we've learned about Richmond's distribution process during water crisis

RICHMOND, Va. — Each locality affected by the January water crisis approached water distribution differently.

The city of Richmond established 11 water distribution sites, scheduling distribution from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. In contrast, neighboring Henrico County operated two distribution sites 24/7.

Residents expressed gratitude for receiving water during the crisis, but some voiced concerns about distribution occurring only during business hours and instances where water was unavailable at advertised distribution sites.

For weeks, CBS 6 sought an interview with Traci J. Deshazor, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Human Services, who led the city’s distribution efforts. We aimed to understand the logistics of securing and distributing tens of thousands of gallons of water. A city spokesperson confirmed Deshazor would not appear on camera but provided a statement.

According to the city of Richmond, the distribution schedule allowed time to organize and allocate new water to different sites, as well as to manage and clean the locations. This schedule aimed to keep residents and workers safe from cold temperatures and threats of black ice.

The sites were staffed by American Red Cross and City of Richmond employees, along with faith leaders and local residents. The Richmond Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Richmond Ambulance Authority, assisted individuals facing mobility and transportation challenges. Additionally, the Virginia National Guard supported nine tanker sites and off-site distribution.

Bottled water was procured through donations and vendors like Walmart, Anheuser-Busch and Dominion Energy.

"The City of Richmond’s water distribution was successful," a spokesperson stated. "In particular, the distribution pathways selected and the prioritization of specialty populations worked well."

However, the city did not respond to questions regarding the greatest challenges faced during distribution or any changes they might consider for future situations. An analysis of the water distribution was not included in the initial city water report.

