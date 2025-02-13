City of Richmond releases after-action report on water crisis

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond released a third-party report Thursday on the city's actions during January's water crisis.

The after-action report, which had been promised by Mayor Danny Avula and other city officials since the early days of the crisis, was conducted by the engineering and infrastructure firm HNTB Corporation.

You can view the report here.

CBS 6 is looking into this report now.

About the Report

The city shared in a press release that the report summarizes the sequence of events following the water plant power outage on the morning of Jan. 6.

It also lays out a series of initial recommendations to "serve as a blueprint for process enhancements and protocol changes to strengthen operations at the City’s water treatment plant."

The city stated that the findings in this report "affirm that a power outage resulting from a winter storm started a chain reaction that caused flooding at the water treatment plant, damaging equipment and hampering efforts to restore water service."

Third-party reports released by Henrico and Hanover counties earlier this week said the city's communication failures caused problems in the counties.

Henrico County Report

Henrico County released its own after-action report Tuesday on January's regional water crisis, as well as a study evaluating the East End's current water supply and exploring options to mitigate future disruptions.

The report, which was put together in less than 30 days by AquaLaw PLC, provides a timeline of actions taken by the Henrico DPU during the crisis.

The report revealed that Henrico leaders were unaware of the severity of Richmond's plant failure for approximately seven hours after initial notification on Monday, January 6.

Upon notification, Henrico said it quickly dispatched crews and launched a regional recovery plan, stepping beyond its existing agreement that places responsibility of the facility on the city of Richmond.

Looking forward, the Henrico Board of Supervisors is contemplating their next steps: whether to continue relying on Richmond or to develop an independent water source for the county.

Watch: Henrico may address its own needs after Richmond water crisis: 'We can't let this happen again'

Henrico may address its own needs after Richmond water crisis: 'We can't let this happen again'

Hanover County Report

Hanover County released a report Wednesday indicating that county officials were also left uninformed about the issues at Richmond's water plant for more than seven hours.

Watch: Hanover County was not notified of Richmond water crisis for more than 7 hours

Hanover County was not notified of water crisis for over 7 hours, report details

This delay resulted in residents of the Mechanicsville district experiencing a full day without water, followed by several days on a boil water advisory.

The report emphasized that notification should have been immediate, as Hanover relies heavily on Richmond for its water supply. The failure to communicate the severity of the situation impacted the county’s ability to act swiftly.

This story will be updated as CBS 6 reporters look into the report. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube