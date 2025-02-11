Happening Now: Henrico County shares after-action report on water crisis

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County released on Tuesday an after-action report on January's regional water crisis, as well as a study evaluating the East End's current water supply and exploring options to mitigate future disruptions.

The County's Board of Supervisors is holding a meeting on the report, which you can watch the livestream of here.

The report, which was put together in less than 30 days by AquaLaw PLC, provides a timeline of actions taken by the Henrico DPU during the crisis.

A second report details a study that evaluates the water supply situation in Henrico's East End and explores options to increase the area's water supply.

CBS 6 reporters are looking into these reports today.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube