Richmond Water Crisis: What you need to know on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond region remains in a water crisis Friday, Jan. 10. Here is the latest information:

Most everyone in the Richmond region should now have water service restored (let us know if you don't)

A Boil Water Advisory remains in effect Friday for Richmond, Henrico County, Goochland County and eastern Hanover County

The first water sample tests from all nine zones in Richmond is underway

If the first round of tests is negative, a second round of samples will be taken 16 hours later, aiming for two consecutive negative tests

The goal is to lift the boil water advisory sometime Friday or Saturday, depending on the test results

Bottled water pick-up sites are located around Richmond

Richmond, Henrico and Hanover schools remained closed all week, but meals will be provided to students who need

There is a city-wide update scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday. You can watch here.

City updates water distribution efforts amid Richmond Water Crisis

Past inspections cited Richmond water plant for deteriorating equipment

Inspection reports obtained by CBS 6 revealed that Richmond's Department of Public Utilities has been previously cited for failures related to its emergency planning and deteriorating equipment.

What past inspections reveal about Richmond's water plant

Richmond water plant had generators. So why did city plant flood?

Joel Paulsen, a licensed professional engineer with 20 years of experience designing water systems for cities and counties said it was “very out of the ordinary” for a water system of Richmond’s size to experience catastrophic failure.

Richmond water plant had generators. So why did city plant flood after backup battery lost power?

Need a shower or drinking water in Hanover, Henrico or Richmond? Here's where you can go.

CBS 6 is keeping an eye on places people in need can go to get drinking water or a shower amid the ongoing water crisis in Richmond.

Neighbors line up for water during Richmond Water Crisis

