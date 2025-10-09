Mayor asks Virginia Governor for $80 million to help prevent another Richmond water crisis

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula asked Governor Glenn Youngkin Wednesday for $80 million dollars over the next two fiscal years to enhance Richmond's Waterworks.

Avula authored a letter to the Governor to make the request, and Richmond residents CBS 6 spoke with Thursday said they are hopeful the Governor will seriously consider the ask.

Although it's been nine months since the water crisis, Richmonders said it feels like yesterday.

"It was pretty awful. We didn't have water for days," Richmonder Kayla Hall said. "Having to rush to Kroger to actually buy water. You know, beating people to the shelves was pretty hectic and scary, not knowing when we were going to have running water again."

"It was challenging," Christian Rollison recalled. "I couldn't take a shower for a few days."

The experience left residents eager to avoid repeating the crisis and hopeful that city and state leaders will do everything possible to prevent another water emergency.

"It's sad is what it is, that you have to even have this interview to say, like, hey, how do you feel about this when it's something that should just be provided as an essential, because water is essential," Hall said.

Richmond residents expressed interest in a letter Mayor Avula sent to Governor Youngkin on Wednesday. In the letter, the mayor asks the governor to include $80 million over the next two fiscal years in the state's biennial budget to support critical projects that will enhance regional resiliency of the Richmond Waterworks.

"One can only hope that we could get that funding. We obviously need it," Hall said.

Avula points out that Richmond households already bear some of the highest combined water and wastewater utility bills in Virginia. For many residents, those costs approach or exceed the EPA's affordability benchmark.

He warns that without state assistance, the needed capital improvements risk either delay in execution or further burden on ratepayers.

Avula ended his letter by thanking the governor for his continued leadership and partnership in safeguarding Virginia's infrastructure.

Youngkin, a Republican, hired Avula, a Democrat, to work as the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Social Services prior to Avula getting elected as mayor of Richmond.

People we talked to say they hope the politicians' personal relationship will help the city get the funding.

However, in April, Youngkin's health commissioner sent a letter to Youngkin and Avula stating the water crisis was completely avoidable, should not have happened, and critical operational errors made by management and leadership at the City's Department of Public Utiliites caused the water crisis.

"The mayor and the governor generally have great intentions. So I'm happy with that," Rollison said. "So I'm hoping that they can just press the button and go for it. Help Richmond."

We asked Governor Youngkin's office for a response to Mayor Avula's letter. A spokesperson sent the following statement:

"The Governor reviews all budget requests and looks forward to unveiling his proposed budget to the General Assembly in December. To date, Commonwealth has made significant investments in infrastructure in Richmond, including investing approximately $323.5 million in the Richmond Combined Sewer Overflow project, $200 million of which was approved by Governor Youngkin."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.