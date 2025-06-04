Richmond to use wireless emergency alerts for water advisories; will notify everyone in affected area

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond is implementing a new emergency notification system that will automatically alert everyone with a cell phone in the affected area during water emergencies, regardless of whether they've signed up for alerts.

The change comes after the city issued its second multi-day boil water advisory in five months last week, which many residents told CBS 6 they never heard about.

"I did not hear about any," said Shay Wiggins, a Richmond resident.

"This is my first time hearing from you guys," said Bartis White, another resident.

The city is immediately updating its emergency communication plan to include wireless emergency alerts, similar to those used for severe weather and active shooter warnings. This follows concerns over notification gaps and questions about why the city wasn't utilizing this industry-wide practice.

"I wish I had known. I would've taken a lot more precautions," Wiggins said.

Richmond's Division of Emergency Notification has clarified that new internal protocols now allow the city to use these alerts, which will be sent in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The alerts will automatically appear on cell phones in affected areas during emergency situations without requiring residents to sign up. This system will complement existing communication tools like social media and the RVA Ready Alert System, which currently has about 8,000 subscribers out of Richmond's roughly 230,000 residents.

"I got it. I was just scrolling on there and saw on the city's Facebook," said Jessica Foster.

Many residents welcome the change, wanting a guaranteed way to stay informed during emergencies.

"It's a great idea, especially because we are having issues with our water stuff and other things," Foster said.

"I think automatically being in it would be probably the best option just not knowing, because I didn't know anything about it, and I definitely wouldn't be drinking the water if [I had known]," White said.

