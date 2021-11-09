Richmond school leader bemoans 'tragic' choice to stick with virtual learning

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools called the results heartbreaking.

Initial Virginia Growth Assessment test scores showed Richmond students, in grades 3 thru 8, 35-percent of students were considered proficient in reading and 10 percent for math for their grade level.

"It's the result of the pandemic and the unfinished learning that occurred over the last few years," Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras said.

Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young said the poor test results shouldn't surprise anyone.

He was and remained critical of the school division's decision to stay all virtual last year -- something he opposed.

"The bottom is fall has fallen out, we're in a really bad place," Young, the Richmond Public School Board 4th District Representative, said. "It's tragic because we're talking about human beings. We're talking about people's lives. We're talking about children."

Despite the scores, Kamras stood by the decision to keep students home for the 2020-21 school year.

"I think it was the right decision for our community," he said. "We had incredibly high [COVID] transmission rates."

Treysi Knox, who has a child in third grade, said she also was not surprised the struggles of virtual learning lead to poor test results.

"We haven't built a solid foundation. So if she doesn't have the first block, why would you be surprised if five blocks later she's still struggling?" she asked.

She said she wanted to see how Richmond Schools intended to close the learning gap.

To that end, both Kamras and Young both talked about additional funding and support for relevant programs and the possibility of extended or year-round school.

"To give more time, not just for academics, but also for all of the social and emotional experiences that we know are so critical to students," Kamras said.