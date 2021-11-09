Richmond school leaders reverse course on vaccine mandate disciplinary actions

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday night, the Richmond School Board voted to halt disciplinary actions against school employees who don't comply with their vaccine mandate — which required most employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct.1.

Orginally, those who did not get vaccinated and did not have a medical or religious exemption faced discipline up to and including loss of employment.

But thanks in part to an overwhelming number of vacancies that already plagued the district, they've reversed course.

If any teachers already lost pay due to the mandate, they will be reimbursed.

Out of nearly 100 vacancies, 29 have been resignations. The school board said they will reach out to those 29 staff members in hopes they'll stay on.

