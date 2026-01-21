Richmond VA hosts event to help 400 homeless veterans across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Local veterans experiencing homelessness received critical support services during an event that wrapped up today at the Richmond VA Medical Center.

The "Home for the Holidays: Homeless Surge" event provided unsheltered veterans with housing assistance, healthcare enrollment help and other essential resources.

An estimated 400 veterans are currently unsheltered across Virginia, and today's event aimed to connect as many people as possible with available services.

Veterans received access to assessments, eligibility and enrollment assistance for healthcare, and housing connections during the event.

Toni Jones, a social work supervisor with the Department of Housing and Urban Development's VA Supportive Housing Program, explained her personal motivation for this work.

"What motivates me personally is that no veterans should be homeless. I have a slew of veterans in my family and I actually wanted to serve, but I did not serve and so this is my way of serving my country," Jones said.

Veterans who could not attend today's event but need assistance can contact the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-424-3838.

