Richmond toll roads go cashless, leaving some drivers caught off guard: 'You can't use change'

RICHMOND, Va. — Cash is no longer accepted on most of Richmond's toll roads, and some drivers say they were caught off guard by the change.

As of Saturday, Feb. 28, the Powhite Parkway, Boulevard Bridge and all ramps have gone fully electronic. Cash will continue to be accepted at the Downtown Expressway from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. until it is completely phased out by 2027.

Drivers will need an E-ZPass or will be billed through the Pay by Plate system, in which cameras capture license plate images and statements are mailed to vehicle owners.

The Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the switch creates a more efficient experience by eliminating toll booths and allowing vehicles to travel without stopping. RMTA is self-funded, partly through toll revenues.

Not everyone is on board with the change.

"Fees are going to be fees, but I think it kind of takes away when you can't use cash when you need to, so it's kind of a surprise," Richmond driver Alshiek West said.

Kim Dean questioned who benefits from the new system.

"Are the roads getting any better? That's another person losing their job, and as a result of a person losing their job, as a Virginian what is the benefit for us? Every time you take somebody's job away our costs still are going up," Dean said.

Others were less concerned. Justin Powell said he does not see a problem with the transition.

"I honestly don't see the issue with it," Powell said.

For drivers who receive a bill in the mail, there are no additional fees if paid within the first 30 days. A $25 fee is added every 30 days until the 91st day, when it increases to $50, and then to $250 after 120 days.

