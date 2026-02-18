How Swim RVA gives Richmond students swimming confidence

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools held their middle and high school swim championships Tuesday, marking the culmination of work that began for several swimmers with Swim RVA.

The program partners with RPS to help train kids as young as second graders and all the way up to current high schoolers in the best ways to take to the water.

CBS 6 spoke to a couple of students who've been in the program about just how important it is to learn the skillset.

"If you're like at a pool party or somewhere where you could help other people out in the case of an emergency, it would be very good for that, and just to learn, to help your physical status," one student said.

Abraham Cortes, a student at Richmond High School for the Arts, shared a personal story about how his swimming skills made a difference.

"One time my sister, she was swimming ... she had floaties on, but she wanted to take it off and wanted to go to the deep end, so she was drowning and I had to save her because I'm the only one that knows how to swim in my part of the family, so I had to go save her, so it helps a lot," Cortes said.

