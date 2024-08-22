Police respond to reports of stabbings on and near West Broad Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police Officers have responded to multiple reports of stabbings on and near West Broad Street in Richmond.

Police were called to intersections at West Broad Street and N. Belvidere Street and West Broad Street and Hancock Street.

VCU Police alerted the campus to the situation and urged the community to "avoid the area until further notice."

Richmond Police have not yet released information about the situation.

Thursday's reported stabbings come hours after a man was stabbed at a GRTC Pulse bus stop near the Quirk Hotel in Richmond Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Man critically injured in stabbing near hotel in Richmond

Officers were called to the 300 block of N. Madison Street for a reported stabbing just after 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, according to Capt. Frank Scarpa with Richmond Police. When police arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. Police confirmed the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

