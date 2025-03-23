Some shelter pups take part in Richmond SPCA's Dog Jog and Block Party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 1,100 people registered for the 23rd annual Dog Jog and 5K Run, benefiting the Richmond SPCA, on Saturday at the Robins-Starr Humane Center, according to organizers.

Proceeds from the Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party fund lifesaving care for more than 4,000 homeless animals the group will house this year, officials said. Additionally, the money goes to programs and services, including low-cost veterinary care, a free behavior helpline, training classes and youth activities.

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Richmond SPCA's Team Running Buddies

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Richmond SPCA's Dog Jog

A group of Richmond SPCA volunteers known as Team Running Buddies raised more than $16,000 for this year's event. In fact, they have been the number one fundraising team for six years in a row.

"We do Running Buddies three days a week where we take out shelter dogs for much-needed exercise," Laura Cleveland, the group's team captain, said. "We take care of all their needs while they're here waiting for their forever homes."

Thanks to the group, 18 dogs at the shelter were able to take part in the Dog Jog and meet with potential forever families.

Officials said Saturday afternoon that they were still about $16,000 shy of their fundraising goal of $215,000. There are several ways you can help:



Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party Raffle remain open until Sunday, March 23, at 11:59 p.m. Click here to check it out.

You can also click here to make a donation to the Richmond SPCA.

WTVR CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel served as this year's emcee. He was joined by his pup, Stanley.

WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.