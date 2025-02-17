Richmond shelters to operate continuously during this week's cold snap

RICHMOND, Va. — The Inclement Weather Shelter and Overflow Shelter will operate continuously from Wednesday to Saturday this week ahead of anticipated frigid temperatures and snow.

The Inclement Weather Shelter (1900 Chamberlayne Parkway) will operate with regular hours (5 p.m. to 8 a.m.) until Wednesday, Feb. 19. Then, it will operate continuously from 8 a.m. on Wednesday until noon on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The IWS is for single men and women and can accommodate service animals. All guests will be provided a cot, dinner, snack, and breakfast. Admission is first come, first served. Due to a limited number of spaces (66 men and 44 women), you may call the Salvation Army for availability at (804) 653-5707.

The Overflow Shelter (900 E. Marshall Street) will begin operations at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and will also operate continuously until noon on Saturday.

The Overflow Weather Shelter can accommodate 60 guests, including families.

Dock Street floodwall closure

Richmond also announced Monday it will activate the Dock Street floodwall due to the recent heavy rainfall.

Dock Street will be closed between 17th and 21st Streets while the floodwall is activated, with detours in place. The floodwall and impacted streets will re-open once the water recedes.

City Parks closures

The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities has also closed the parking areas at Pony Pasture and Huguenot Flatwater through Tuesday, Feb. 18. The Belle Isle service access road next to Hollywood Rapids has also been closed for safety reasons.

Richmond Ready Alerts

The city encourages residents to sign up for the new Richmond Ready Alerts system that can send information to users via text, e-mail, phone, or through an app about severe weather, fires, floods, missing persons, and other public safety updates. Find out how to opt-in here.

