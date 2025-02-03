How to opt-in to Richmond's new emergency alert system

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond announced a new emergency alert system Monday morning.

Richmond Ready Alerts will notify city residents about things like severe weather, fires, floods, missing persons, and power outages.

The new system will replace the previous system, CodeRed.

Residents will be able to receive these alerts through text, emails, landline phones, or through the Everbridge app.

“In emergencies, having timely information can make all the difference, and Richmond Ready Alerts guarantees that users get real-time updates when they matter most,” Stephen Willoughby, Director of Emergency Communications, Preparedness, and Response said in a statement. “We strongly encourage anyone who lives, works, or frequently visits Richmond to sign up for alerts to stay connected during critical times.”

You can opt-in to receiving Richmond Ready Alerts by texting RVAREADY to 888-777 or by visiting the city's website here.

