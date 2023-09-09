Memorial stair climb honors 9/11 firefighters: 'You don't know when you're going to be called'

Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Mandi Irvin in the video player above.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — First responders and the metro Richmond community honored the hundreds of New York City firefighters who died during the attacks on September 11, 2001 with a stair climb at Richmond Raceway Saturday morning.

The Metro Richmond Flying Squa's12th annual Metro Richmond 9/11 Memorial Stair climb also featured 5K walk so that more families and folks with physical limitations could take part, organizers said.

The climb honored the 343 FDNY firefighters who selflessly gave their lives on September 11.

Each participant paid tribute to a firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

All of the proceeds will go to support the squad, a group of volunteers who travel to fires across Central Virginia and provide relief and support to the firefighters battling the flames, and their mission to help local firefighters.