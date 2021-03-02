Richmond School Board approves plan for in-person learning by April

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond School Board approved a plan for reopening that would include up to 800 students for in person instruction by April at Monday night's school board meeting.

In a 6 to 2 vote with one member choosing to abstain, the reopening plan put forth by Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year was approved.

The approval followed hours of debate after some board members expressed their concern on whether the plan presented had enough detail, including specific safety protocols.

Kamras' proposed plan means the return of up to 800 students by April 12, including 300 high-need students and students needing to learn English.

The approved plan also includes adding in-person instruction to five child care facilities.

This plan was created following the request of Governor Ralph Northam, who called on all school divisions to come up with a plan, no later than March 15.

Kamras is said to present a more detailed plan at the March 15 school board meeting.

