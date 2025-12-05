Richmond's RVA Illuminates scaled back for weather safety

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond officials announced they are scaling back the annual RVA Illuminates Christmas tradition due to Friday's winter weather.

The official holiday lighting ceremony will still take place around 5:45 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza, but accompanying Christmas performances from Richmond-area musicians and performers have been canceled.

"We know RVA Illuminates is a cherished tradition for families across our city, and this decision was not made lightly," Chris Frelke, the Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, said.

"Our top priority is always the safety of Richmond residents, visitors, and staff. We're grateful for the community's understanding and look forward to celebrating the season in safer conditions."

RVA Illuminates lights up downtown Richmond: 'It's definitely worth it'

The Dominion Energy Christmas Parade is still scheduled to take place Saturday morning along West Broad Street in Richmond.

This year's parade will start at the Science Museum of Virginia and traveling down Broad Street to 10th Street. The route will pass by the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, creating a magical experience for patients, families and staff at the hospital.

WTVR 2025 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

The festivities begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6. CBS 6 will broadcast the parade live for viewers who want to watch from home.



