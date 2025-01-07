Water crisis forces Richmond restaurants to shut down, await resolution: 'We can’t operate'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders hoping to snag a reservation at Bookbinders Restaurant on Tuesday were met with a disappointing sight: lights off and empty tables.

John Taxin, the owner of Bookbinders, expressed his frustration with the situation.

“We can’t operate. No if, ands, or buts,” Taxin said. “We cannot afford to take a chance. You know, there's just no way it can be done.”

The citywide boil water advisory began Monday afternoon, causing a massive disruption to the water supply and leaving many businesses unable to function.

Taxin added that the lack of sanitary conditions was a critical issue.

“Even if we had the water pressure and we wash the dishes, they're not... It's not sanitary, so we have to do it again. So we flat out, there's just no way whatsoever we can operate without boiling water.”

Across town on Hull Street, Philly Vegan faced the same dilemma.

"We had to shutdown," said Samuel Veney, co-owner of Philly Vegan. "It's impossible."

Under the emergency guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health, all water used for cooking and washing must either be boiled, bottled, or trucked in. Additionally, restaurants must provide access to a public restroom and water for flushing to employees and diners.

“I think it's kind of tough. December is our hardest month, so we usually look for a bounce back in January,” Veney noted. “We were looking forward to this week, starting it off with being closed and not knowing when we can open. It is a little frustrating, but we have faith that things are going to get turned around.”

Despite the setback, restaurateurs like Veney remain resilient and hopeful for a swift resolution.

“Nobody expected this to happen and start 2025 off like this," he said. "But, I mean, we're going to hang in there, glad to hear that it's moving in the right direction... It's not what we want to do.”

As of now, these restaurant owners anticipate reopening by Thursday, but it ultimately depends on when the boil water notice is lifted.



