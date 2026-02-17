Richmond leaders remember Jesse Jackson's transformational legacy after his death

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonders are remembering civil rights icon Jesse Jackson, who died peacefully Tuesday at age 84, surrounded by his loved ones.

Gary Flowers remembers Jesse Jackson as more than just a civil rights icon — he was a mentor, friend and "the most transformational leader in politics, economics and social justice in the last 75 years."

Flowers, who served as field director for Jackson, said America lost one of its heaviest hitters and champions of equality.

"I'm feeling a deep sense of loss, but I know that his legacy will live on, because we are the consummate of all whose memory we cherish," Flowers said.

The outpouring of condolences from state leaders was immediate. Speaker Don Scott reflected that Jackson's work "opened doors that once felt impossible." Gov. Abigail Spanberger called him a voice for millions of Americans who brought fierce advocacy to the pursuits of equality and justice.

A prominent activist during the civil rights era, protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and presidential candidate, Jackson's impact resonated worldwide, according to Flowers.

"He changed politics in Poland; he changed politics in South Africa with Nelson Mandela. He changed politics in countries that are far beyond the gates and ports of the United States," Flowers said.

Jackson made his way to Richmond in 2017, where he delivered a speech at Trinity Baptist Church downtown.

Richmond NAACP President JJ Minor said he remembers many of Jackson's visits to the city.

"I've been in his presence about seven or eight times, so this is personal for me," Minor said.

Minor said it's crucial now that those who have been lifted up from Jackson's activism continue his legacy.

"He equipped us with the tools that need through his rainbow coalition, SCLC, NAACP. All of these organizations that he belonged to. We stay on his shoulders and a lot of people are in positions now because of him," Minor said.

Flowers said Jackson's influence extended beyond politics through his memorable quotes.

"You can't teach what you don't know. You can't lead where you don't go, if you're not on fire you can't give off heat, and so, his quotes still guide us," Flowers said.

"Our fingers are strong individually, but put together, they can strike a mighty blow against the -ills and -isms of America," he added.

Flowers said he and those who worked with Jackson for the last 50 years will carry not only his memory, but the values he instilled in them.



