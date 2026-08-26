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Richmond fans remember country music icon Dolly Parton

Music Dolly Parton
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in Overland Park, Kan., on Aug. 14, 2023.
Music Dolly Parton
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RICHMOND, Va. — Dolly Parton's loss is being felt across the country, including right here in Richmond.

The country music icon, businesswoman, and philanthropist died Tuesday at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

Obit Dolly Parton

National News

'There will never be another you’: The world remembers Dolly Parton

Gage Jackson

We spoke to fans at record shops around the city, who all seem to agree: there's just something about her.

Watch the video report by CBS 6 photojournalist Chris Jenkins in the player below.

What Is It About Dolly?

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