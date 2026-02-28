Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richmond protesters rally against US strikes on Iran

People gathered near the Maggie Walker statue Saturday to protest the overnight U.S. strikes on Iran, calling the action illegal and against international law
U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with ABC News he believes Iran’s supreme leader is dead. The president was asked if Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the Isreal-U.S. attack and he said, “We believe so.” But he also said: “I don’t want to say anything definitively until I see things but we believe he is. And much of their leaders are gone.”
Rep. John McGuire on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death: 'Cutting off the head of the snake'
RICHMOND, Va. — A couple dozen people gathered near the Maggie Walker statue in Richmond Saturday afternoon to protest the overnight U.S. strikes on Iran.

The demonstration was organized by the Richmond Liberation Center. Director Adam Malinowski-Liu said the group believes the strikes were illegal and against international law.

"We organized today because ultimately we recognize that the American people are overwhelmingly against these foreign acts of aggression," Malinowski-Liu said.

Malinowski-Liu said the protest was part of a coordinated effort taking place across the country.

"It's showing that immediately the American people are against war with Iran," Malinowski-Liu said.

Malinowski-Liu also connected the strikes to domestic policy concerns, arguing that military spending abroad comes at the expense of social services at home.

"The federal government's choice to cut our social services and cut our housing and our healthcare and our jobs, it is connected to their explosion in their budget for the United States military," Malinowski-Liu said.

He urged Richmond residents to hold elected officials accountable.

"As people that are paying taxes to the federal government, we have to demand that our politicians are not creating these disasters all around the world," Malinowski-Liu said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
