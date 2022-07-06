Richmond Police claim tip prevented Fourth of July 'mass shooting'

RICHMOND, Va. — Police said a tip helped them stop a "mass shooting" that was reportedly planned for the Fourth of July in Richmond.

Officers said they were able make an arrest and seize multiple firearms thanks to the tip.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith plans to give more details at a press conference planned for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to multiple sources, law enforcement generally defines a mass shooting as involving four or more victims hit with gunfire. But there is not a consensus on the definition.

Richmond Police have not disclosed whether the intended target was one of Richmond's larger Fourth of July events or something on a smaller scale.

Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.