Richmond City Council to vote on activating Civilian Review Board for police oversight

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Council will vote Monday on a resolution that would allow the city's Civilian Review Board to begin its work reviewing Richmond police actions and alleged misconduct and making recommendations to improve the force.

Council created the board in 2022, but they haven't so far appointed board members or approved the policies that would govern how the board can work.

The board will be made up of eight people — all Richmond residents. None can have been a police officer or have family members who have been one.

Council will pick from 56 nominees Monday, while Richmond Mayor Danny Avula has made his choices already — including Lashawnda Singleton.

She's a social worker, VCU professor, and works in restorative justice and says she's ready to do the hard work.

"I want to make sure that our relationships, our communication with those that are supposed to take care of us and make sure that we are safe — is a true relationship," Singleton said.

Once seated, the board will have the authority to investigate several types of cases including police shootings, serious injury or death of people in police custody, and accusations of physical or verbal abuse.

They'll be allowed to request documents, reports, and body-worn camera footage from police — but can go further and request witness interviews and evidence.

If those requests aren't fulfilled — there is a process by which the board can apply for a subpoena.

The board may ultimately make recommendations for disciplinary action or changes to police department policies.

"I believe it's very appropriate that we're also taking this moment to affirm Richmond's commitment to good policing now and moving forward," Richmond City Councilmember Andrew Breton said.

Breton notes the timing of the vote coincides with a vote on paying restitution to Marvin Grimm, a man wrongly imprisoned for decades for a murder he didn't commit and says was coerced by Richmond Police in the 1970s.

"I'm glad to see that we can get the process started and I'm sure many Richmonders will be glad to see that we're adding this additional layer of fair accountability to our justice system," Breton said.

When the CRB does review cases — there is a timeline in place for releasing their findings to the public, but those could face delays so as to not impact ongoing criminal or related civil matters.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.