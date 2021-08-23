Richmond Police organization supports COVID vaccines, city mandate

RICHMOND, Va. -- The President of the Richmond Coalition of Police (RCOP), an organization that represents more than 300 Richmond Police officers, sergeants, and lieutenants, said the organization supports not only COVID-19 vaccines but also the mandate issued by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney that all city workers get vaccinated.

RCOP President Brendan Levy said he called Monday's press conference to clarify some previous statements he feared were taken out of context.

"RCOP is not against the vaccine mandate. I am fully vaccinated, I signed up to get the vaccine as soon as it was available months ago, RCOP has communicated to all of our members encouraging them to get vaccinated multiple times," Levy said. "RCOP was concerned when the mayor came out with a vaccine mandate because there were little details that go along with it. Multiple reporters reached out to us for a statement. We cannot be for or against something that we did not know what the disciplinary actions would be. We were not aware if exemptions would even exist, we just wanted clarification."

Levy said officers who remain unvaccinated have sought exemptions for religious or health reasons.

He said he did not believe the city-wide mandate swayed officers one way or the other.

WTVR RCOP President Brendan Levy

"I don't think any officers have any reservations for the vaccines. They've either decided that they will choose not to get vaccinated under those exemptions or they've already been vaccinated," Levy said. "RCOP is still concerned about the administrative side of things concerning the vaccine. Officers that have been vaccinated and that had submitted their vaccination cards correctly into the city websites have received emails that they have not actually done so. This is worrisome. Officers have also reached out with concerns that they do not want to share their personal medical information on the city servers."

Levy said RCOP would like to work with the city to find an alternative such as "showing our vaccination cards, in person, to our supervisors."

"We've encouraged members to get vaccinated, and if they choose to do the exemptions, that we also support," Levy said. "We're not against the mandate. We're not against the vaccine."

Last week RCOP’s vice president, Police Pilot Carl Scott, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that RCOP opposed a lack of transparency about repercussions for officers who don’t get vaccinated.

Mayor Stoney had previously said city employees who refuse the vaccine face the potential for disciplinary action up to leave without pay or termination.