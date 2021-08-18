Firefighters, police push back against vaccine mandate

RICHMOND, Va. -- The unions representing some Richmond firefighters and police officers are pushing back against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

City employees must be fully vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption by Oct. 1.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the president of the Richmond Firefighters Association asked the City Council for a “timeout,” saying members don’t have enough information and calling the vaccine an “experimental drug."

The Richmond Coalition of Police also supports pausing the mandate. The coalition’s vice president, Police Pilot Carl Scott, says they oppose a lack of transparency about repercussions for officers who don’t get vaccinated.

Stoney says employees who refuse face the potential for disciplinary action up to leave without pay or termination.